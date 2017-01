In a very close game Friday night at Millard West High School, it was the visiting Omaha Central Eagles that hung on for the win over the Wildcats.

Trailing by one with just 2.5 seconds left, Millard West had a chance to tie it, as Giovanni Guido heaved a long pass to teammate Shae Wyatt, but Wyatt couldn't get the shot to drop, as the Eagles picked up the 65-64 win.