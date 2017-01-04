Metro Holiday Tourney Finals Set

The finals are set for the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament. Papillion-La Vista will play Millard West in the boys' championship.

The Monarchs cruised past Bellevue West, 64-44, in Tuesday's semifinals to reach the title game. Millard West knocked off previously unbeaten Omaha North, 62-51, to reach the final. The boys' championship game will start at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Millard South will face Omaha Westside in the girls' championship. The Patriots took care of Omaha Northwest Tuesday to reach the final. Westside beat Millard North in the other semifinal. The girls' championship will start at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both games will be played at Ralston Arena.