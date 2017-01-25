H.S. Hoops: South/PLV, Millard West/Lincoln East, Omaha Skutt/Lincoln Pius X

Adam Krueger
10:45 PM, Jan 24, 2017

H.S. Hoops Highlights: Omaha South vs. Papillion-LV, Millard West at LIncoln East & Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X

In a battle of the defending Class A state champs and the current number one team and the state, Papillion-La Vista beat Omaha South 52-44 Tuesday night. 

Ed Chang led the Monarchs with 17 points. 

Meanwhile, Millard West took Lincoln East to overtime but came up just short against the Spartans, falling 71-68. 

And Lincoln Pius X got past Omaha Skutt, 79-58. 

Plus, the Lancers & Storm drop the puck and drop the gloves at Ralston Arena. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top