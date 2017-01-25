H.S. Hoops: South/PLV, Millard West/Lincoln East, Omaha Skutt/Lincoln Pius X

In a battle of the defending Class A state champs and the current number one team and the state, Papillion-La Vista beat Omaha South 52-44 Tuesday night.

Ed Chang led the Monarchs with 17 points.

Meanwhile, Millard West took Lincoln East to overtime but came up just short against the Spartans, falling 71-68.

And Lincoln Pius X got past Omaha Skutt, 79-58.

Plus, the Lancers & Storm drop the puck and drop the gloves at Ralston Arena.