H.S. Hoops: South/PLV, Millard West/Lincoln East, Omaha Skutt/Lincoln Pius X
In a battle of the defending Class A state champs and the current number one team and the state, Papillion-La Vista beat Omaha South 52-44 Tuesday night.
Ed Chang led the Monarchs with 17 points.
Meanwhile, Millard West took Lincoln East to overtime but came up just short against the Spartans, falling 71-68.
And Lincoln Pius X got past Omaha Skutt, 79-58.
Plus, the Lancers & Storm drop the puck and drop the gloves at Ralston Arena.