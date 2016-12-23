H.S. Hoops Highlights 12/22

H.S. Hoops 12/22

The Omaha Central boys basketball team survived a shootout with Winnebago Thursday night at Ralston Arena, 97-86. David Wingett scored 40 points in the loss & Keondre Spivey scored 31 for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Omaha South overcame a sluggish start to beat Norfolk, 62-51. The top-ranked Gretna boys beat Kearney, 60-45. In girls action, number one ranked Millard South won on the road at Bellevue West, 60-42. Meanwhile, the Papillion-La Vista South boys beat Millard West in a crazy finish, 58-55, thanks to a buzzer-beating three pointer by Ryan Daugherty. <

