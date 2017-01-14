High School Hoops Recap: 1/13

Friday night was a busy night in the high school ranks, highlighted by a matchup between the top two ranked teams in Class A: Millard West visiting Papillion-La Vista.

The Monarchs got off to a hot start, taking a 41-21 lead at the half. The Wildcats tried to make it a game in the 4th quarter, cutting the lead to just eight midway through the quarter, but Papio responded, closing out Millard West for the 72-54 win.

The Monarchs improve to 9-3 this season, while the Wildcats fall to 8-4.

Elsewhere in Class A, Westside hosted Creighton Prep. The Warriors opened the game on a 6-0 run, but then the Junior Jays soared back, picking up the 71-57 victory. Prep moves to 8-1 overall, while Westside drops to 2-8.

And it was another top ten tilt on the girls side of high school hoops tonight, with Omaha Northwest hosting Millard North. It was a huge night for Huskies senior Jaden Wrightsell. She posted 30 points and 14 rebounds in Northwest's win over Millard North.

The Huskies now sit at 8-3 overall, while the Mustangs' record stands at 8-4.