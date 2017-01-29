1/28 High School Hoops Recap

It was an absolutely packed house at Central High School Saturday night, as the Eagles hosted Creighton Prep. But it was the visiting Junior Jays who picked up the win, beating Central 69-62 for their ninth straight victory.

Prep improves to 15-1 overall this season, while Central drops to 11-5 overall.

And in Lincoln, Boys Town fell to Bishop Neumann 79-54 in the Centennial Conference final. West Virginia commit Teddy Allen posted 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Cowboys.