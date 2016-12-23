Top stories in Omaha sports from 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, there is one thing that everyone can agree on: it was a wild year, even in local sports. Last year brought us everything from the viral stare down at the College World Series, to the construction of the massive pool used for the U.S. Swim Trials at the CenturyLink Center.

Here are some of the top storylines of this past year:

The College World Series is one of the best sporting events Omaha holds all year, but many of the most interesting stories aren't from the action on the field.

Everyone remembers the boy who held an epic stare down with the ESPN cameras during one of the games, not to mention the fans that decide they want to run on the field during a rain delay.

In other baseball related news, former Nebraska football recruit and Major League Baseball prospect Bubba Starling made his debut in Omaha with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Nebraska football had some early success, but struggled down the stretch with injuries to some of its best players. Tommy Armstrong had a scary moment where he was unconscious on the sideline for a moment during the matchup with Ohio State after his head collided with the turf.

While the Huskers exceeded expectations on the field in 2016, a few tragedies surrounded Nebraska football this year as well. Punter Sam Foltz tragically passed away in a car accident just days before Big Ten Media Days, while former Nebraska running back Lawrence Phillips was found dead in his jail cell.

A couple of Husker players also participated in the recent protests sparked by Colin Kaepernick and kneeled during the National Anthem of the Northwestern game.

In recent Husker recruiting news, Nebraska football signed a local kicker from Omaha Burke who had a pretty wild trick-shot video.

Former Nebraska football player Maliek Collins finalized his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Collins contributed to the Cowboys as they clinched the NFC East title and home-field advantage for the NFL playoffs.

The Bellevue West Thunderbirds completed an record-setting season with an improbable win over powerhouse Omaha North in the State Championship game. The win sealed Bellevue West's first ever state championship in football.

Not to mention the construction of the massive pool used for the U.S. Swim Trials held at the CenturyLink Center this summer.

With this year almost in the books, 2017 is sure to bring more action on and off the field. Be sure to check back with Omaha Sports Insider as we continue to bring you up-to-date action from all of your favorite local sports on the radio with AM 590 ESPN Radio, on TV with KMTV, and online with OmahaSportsInsider.com.