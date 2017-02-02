Terence Crawford to defend junior welterweight title, possibly in Omaha

WBO junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford is treated in his corner between rounds during his unification fight with WBC champion Viktor Postol of Ukraine at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford won the fight by unanimous decision.

It was announced today that Terence Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs) will be defending his junior welterweight title May 20th and there is a possibility the fight will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.  

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN he hopes to have the 29-year-old fight once again in his hometown. 

There is no opponent signed yet but there are two candidates in the running, 29-year-old Antonio Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) and 2008 Olympic gold medalist from the Dominican Republic Felix Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs). 

