Terence Crawford to defend junior welterweight title, possibly in Omaha

It was announced today that Terence Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs) will be defending his junior welterweight title May 20th and there is a possibility the fight will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN he hopes to have the 29-year-old fight once again in his hometown.

There is no opponent signed yet but there are two candidates in the running, 29-year-old Antonio Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) and 2008 Olympic gold medalist from the Dominican Republic Felix Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs).

Crawford to defend unified championship in May https://t.co/Ic9Qs6N9nS — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) February 1, 2017