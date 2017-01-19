Quinn's Corner: Mo Watson, MLB HOF, and more

Creighton fans, I wish I could give you a cheery take on Mo Watson's ACL injury, but I simply haven't found one yet.

It's the type of injury that hurts at several levels.

I feel terrible for Mo Watson, who, despite having a great attitude about his season being over, was having a remarkable campaign, and faces an uncertain professional future with no college eligibility remaining.

I feel terrible for Creighton, which is having a season for the ages, yet must now face the difficult task of replacing their most important player.

Heck, I even feel sorry for the fans. Mo Watson was a joy to watch play the game.

But, this isn't intended to be a obituary for Watson, or Creighton's season, so here are the facts. Does Creighton have enough talent to overcome this hurdle? Absolutely.

And, the Jays have a few games to figure it out. Marquette will be a tough obstacle this weekend, but upcoming matchups against Georgetown and DePaul afford Creighton some time to mix and match lineups and find out what will work the best.

I wouldn't be surprised to see guys like Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas elevate their games to new levels to help pick up some of the slack. The Jays will need it.

---

I was glad to see the BBWAA elect Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez, and Tim Raines to the Hall of Fame yesterday. Bagwell and Raines had been getting the run-around for far too long, and Rodriguez was the best catcher of his generation.

I was also happy to see both Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens vote totals climb over 50 percent for the first time.

I used to take a hard stance against PED users being in the hall, but I also think there needs to be some common sense applied here. Would Bonds and Clemens be hall of famers without ever taking PED's? It's impossible to know for sure, but my gut tells me yes. Much more so than Sammy Sosa of Rafael Palmeiro at least.

In an ideal world, I'd strip both Bonds and Clemens of their records and awards (MVP's, Cy Young's, etc.), but still have them in the Hall.

---

It was once again close, but not quite for Nebraska hoops last night.

After a great first half against Ohio State, things started to fall apart in the second, capped off by Glynn Watson slipping and falling with under :02 seconds to play to allow the Buckeyes an uncontested layup for the win.

It wasn't Watson's fault that Nebraska lost - far from it, but it just feels like that's how the Huskers season has gone.