Quinn's Corner: Michigan's empty trophy case

I'll give credit to Michigan. They sure know how to make a splash.

In case you missed it yesterday, the Wolverines are taking a spring practice trip to Rome, Italy. The NCAA is set to adjust the rules on spring practice trips in the fall, so why not squeeze in one more?

But before you start to rant about Jim Harbaugh once again pushing the envelope with NCAA rules, consider one very glaring fact: The Wolverine's trophy case remains noticeably empty.

For all the splash, recruiting tactics, satellite camps, and other attention the head coach seems to attract, Michigan under Jim Harbaugh has won zero Big Ten titles. They've won zero Big Ten East division titles. And, they've beaten Ohio State exactly zero times.

Not that Michigan hasn't improved under Harbaugh (they have), but its worth noting the actual results haven't been to Michigan standards, at least yet.

I wonder how long fans will put up with all the stunts without some hardware to show for it?

---

The Yordano Ventura death breaks my heart. I'm not a Royals fan by any measure, but to watch an organization loose such a bright young talent should be crushing to everyone.

The possible story, while unconfirmed and still being investigated, that Ventura was robbed and left for dead on the side of the road would make it all the worse.

I sure hope this doesn't end up being true.

---

I was watching Chelsea take on Hull City this past Sunday, and saw Hull's Ryan Mason suffer a fractured skull after knocking heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

It was a tough one to watch - one of those injuries where teammates are immediately calling for the medics to get on the field.

Luckily, it sounds like Mason is recovering well after being taken to the hospital and undergoing surgery on Sunday night.

We talked about the injury with Travis Manners during our Rehab Report today. It's about 3/4 of the way though the podcast below.