KC Chiefs, Steelers game rescheduled due to ice storm

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMTV) - The NFL playoff game between The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium has been moved to 7:20 p.m. Sunday due to the upcoming ice storm.

The game was was originally scheduled 12:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

NFL officials said in a statement that they moved the game due to "public safety in light of the forecasted storms this weekend in the Kansas City area."

Moving the game will "provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday," NFL officials said in the statement.