Leading going into the 4th quarter, the Omaha women's basketball team couldn't stay in front, losing to South Dakota 60-52 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Senior forward Mikaela Shaw led the Mavericks with 22 points, while fellow senior Michaela Dapprich added 15 points, knocking down three three-pointers.

With the loss, Omaha drops to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in Summit League action.