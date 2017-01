The UNO women's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak tonight with a 80-60 win over North Dakota State.

Omaha's Michaela Dapprich led the Mavericks with 21 points. Omaha's Mikaela Shaw, Courtney Vaccher and Marissa Preston also finished in double-figures.

Next up Omaha (9-8) travels to Denver (4-14) Saturday, January 21st. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.