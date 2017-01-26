Omaha women's basketball falls to Fort Wayne 65-62

The Omaha women’s basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit to tie it in the second half but came up short in its game at Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon, falling 65-62 at the Gates Sports Center. The Mavericks are now 10-11 (3-5 Summit League), while the Mastodons moved to 4-17 (1-7 Summit League).

Senior forward Mikaela Shaw led the Mavericks with a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Michaela Dapprich had 10 points, while sophomore center Courtney Vaccher added a career-best 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sophomore guard Amber Vidal and junior guard Marissa Preston each had six points. Vidal added five assists and two steals.

DeJour Young led the Mastodons with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Zaria Atkins went for 15 points and six assists. Rachel Rinehart added 14 points, while Anna Lappenkuper had 11.

As a team, Omaha shot 49.1 percent (26-of-53) from the floor to Fort Wayne’s 41.8 percent (23-of-55). The Mavericks finished at 26.7 percent (4-of-15) from beyond the arc, while the Mastodons came in at 41.7 percent (5-of-12). UNO managed to shoot 60 percent (6-of-10) from the free throw line, while IPFW finished at 77.8 percent (14-of-18) from the stripe.

Fort Wayne forced 20 Omaha turnovers and turned them into 24 points, while committing only nine turnovers resulting in 10 UNO points. The Mavericks held a 35-22 advantage on the boards.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 28, hosting South Dakota State at Baxter Arena at 2 p.m. Donny Baarns will have the call on 1180 AM Zone 2, and links to live stats, audio and video will be available on OMavs.com.

