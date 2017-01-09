UNO's Marcus Tyus named Summit League Player of the Week

UNO basketball senior guard Marcus Tyus was named the Summit League Co-Player of the Week, his first Player of the Week honor of his career.

Tyus averaged 29.5 points and 2.5 steals in the Mavericks' games against Fort Wayne and South Dakota State. The senior guard shot 69.2-percent from the field, 66.7-percent from long range and 91.7-percent at the free throw line as well.

Against Fort Wayne, Tyus had his career-high in steals with four. His 25 point performance allowed him to eclipse 1,000 career points, becoming the 37th player in program history to have 1,000 or more career points. Tyus added to his impressive week with a 34-point performance against South Dakota State Saturday.