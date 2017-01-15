UNO Men's Hoops Wins Its 3rd Straight Game

The Omaha men's basketball team extended its winning streak to three games, picking up the 86-72 win over Western Illinois Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

The Maverick's leading scorer, Marcus Tyus, posted a game-high 25 points. Mitch Hahn added 24 points and the two Mavs combined for 11 three-pointers in the UNO win.

Omaha is now 10-9 overall, and after dropping its first three in Summit League action, the Mavericks are now 3-3 in conference play.

UNO is back in action Wednesday night, hosting Denver at Baxter Arena at 7 p.m.