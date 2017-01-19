UNO Men's Hoops Wins 4th Straight, Downs Denver

UNO men's basketball extended its winning streak to four games Wednesday night, dropping Denver 97-88 at Baxter Arena. Senior guards Marcus Tyus and Tra-Deon Hollins combined for 54 points in the win over the Pioneers.

Tyus finished with a game-high 30 points, including four three-pointers. It is his fourth 30-point performance so far this season. Hollins' 24 points on Wednesday was a season-high for the Omaha Central grad.

The Mavericks are now 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Summit League play. Omaha is back in action Saturday afternoon, traveling to Oral Roberts. The game is schedule to tip at 3 p.m.