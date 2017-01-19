UNO Men's Hoops Wins 4th Straight, Downs Denver

Ben Stevens
11:17 PM, Jan 18, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Derrin Hansen of the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks yells to his players during their game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 73-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNO men's basketball extended its winning streak to four games Wednesday night, dropping Denver 97-88 at Baxter Arena.  Senior guards Marcus Tyus and Tra-Deon Hollins combined for 54 points in the win over the Pioneers.

Tyus finished with a game-high 30 points, including four three-pointers. It is his fourth 30-point performance so far this season.  Hollins' 24 points on Wednesday was a season-high for the Omaha Central grad.

The Mavericks are now 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Summit League play.  Omaha is back in action Saturday afternoon, traveling to Oral Roberts.  The game is schedule to tip at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top