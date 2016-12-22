UNO Men End Non-Conference Play With Loss at Pitt

Adam Krueger
10:04 PM, Dec 21, 2016

The UNO men's basketball team ended the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 94-75 loss at Pitt Wednesday night. The Mavs were led by junior Tre'Shawn Thurman with 18 points and nine rebounds. Senior Tra-Deon Hollins had 17 points. 

Omaha had its three game winning streak snapped by the Panthers, falling to 7-6 overall. 

The Mavericks start Summit League play Thursday December 29 at South Dakota beginning at 7 p.m. The contest can be seen on ESPN3. 

 

 

