UNO Men End Non-Conference Play With Loss at Pitt

The UNO men's basketball team ended the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 94-75 loss at Pitt Wednesday night. The Mavs were led by junior Tre'Shawn Thurman with 18 points and nine rebounds. Senior Tra-Deon Hollins had 17 points.

Omaha had its three game winning streak snapped by the Panthers, falling to 7-6 overall.

The Mavericks start Summit League play Thursday December 29 at South Dakota beginning at 7 p.m. The contest can be seen on ESPN3.