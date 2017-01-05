UNO Falls in Summit League Home Opener

Despite having the lead for more than 32 minutes of the game, the UNO men's basketball team fell to Fort Wayne, 80-78 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena. The Mastadons' John Konchar hit the game-winning shot with just one second left to give Fort Wayne the win.

A bright spot for the Mavericks on the night, Marcus Tyus eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his UNO career, scoring a team-high 25 against the Mastadons.

With the loss, Omaha is now 7-9 overall, 0-3 in the Summit League.The Mavericks are back in action later this week, with a road game against South Dakota State on Saturday.