UNO Falls in Summit League Home Opener

Ben Stevens
11:02 PM, Jan 4, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Derrin Hansen of the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks yells to his players during their game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 73-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Despite having the lead for more than 32 minutes of the game, the UNO men's basketball team fell to Fort Wayne, 80-78 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena. The Mastadons' John Konchar hit the game-winning shot with just one second left to give Fort Wayne the win.

A bright spot for the Mavericks on the night, Marcus Tyus eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his UNO career, scoring a team-high 25 against the Mastadons.

With the loss, Omaha is now 7-9 overall, 0-3 in the Summit League.The Mavericks are back in action later this week, with a road game against South Dakota State on Saturday.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top