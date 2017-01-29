UNO Drops 2nd Straight, Falling to South Dakota State

Ben Stevens
10:38 PM, Jan 28, 2017

After winning four in a row, UNO men's basketball has now dropped two straight, falling to South Dakota State Saturday night at Baxter Arena.  The Mavericks made it a close game after a 7-0 run late in the second half made it a two-point game with just two minutes left, but Omaha couldn't cap off the rally, losing 88-84.

Marcus Tyus led the way for UNO, posting a team-high 20 points. Omaha Central alums Tre'Shawn Thurman and Tra-Deon Hollins also added 19 and 14 points, respectively.  The Jackrabbits' Mike Daum led all scorers with 33 points.

With the loss, Omaha falls to 11-11 overall this season and 4-5 in Summit League play.  The Mavs are back in action Wednesday night, hosting South Dakota.

