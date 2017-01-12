UNO basketball takes down IUPUI on the road

The UNO men's basketball team took down IUPUI on the road Wednesday, 79-71. The Mavericks improve to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in Summit League play following the win.

Zack Jackson led all scorers with 20 points. Jackson added four rebounds and two steals as well. Tre'shawn Thurman was just one rebound shy of a double-double as he recorded 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game.

The Mavericks have now won two straight games following a four-game losing streak. UNO took down South Dakota State 101-93 Saturday.

Up next, the Mavericks come home for back-to-back games against Western Illinois and Denver. UNO faces-off against Western Illinois Saturday, Jan. 14, and against Denver Wednesday, Jan. 18.