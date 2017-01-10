Omaha men's basketball team visits IUPUI Wednesday

The Omaha men's basketball hits the road to take on IUPUI Wednesday, January 11th.

The Mavericks canned a season-high-tying 16 3-pointers en route to a 101-93 win over South Dakota State on Saturday, January 7th. Omaha's Marcus Tyus led the Mavs with a game-high 34 points while also tying Omaha's single-game threes record as he shot 8-of-13 beyond the arc.

Tyus was named Summit League Men's Basketball Co-Player of the Week on Monday for his performances against Fort Wayne and South Dakota State. Against Fort Wayne, Tyus recorded a career high four steals. His 25 point performance allowed him to eclipse 1,000 career points, becoming the 37th player in program history to have 1,000 or more points.

Tyus leads the team averaging 15.1 points per game while Tre'Shawn Thurman, Zach Jackson and Tra-Deon Hollins also average double-figure scoring. Hollins ranks 18th in the Summit League's all-time steals list with 181 steals while Thurman recently recorded his team-leading fifth double-double of the year.

IUPUI fell 85-74 to South Dakota State on Saturday, January 7th. Darell Combs led the Jaguars with 27 points, while Matt O'Leary followed with 14 points. Combs averages 18.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the Summit League.

Omaha (8-9) goes up against IUPUI (7-10) Wednesday January 11th. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.