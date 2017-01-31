Omaha men's basketball team hosts South Dakota Wednesday

The Omaha men's basketball hosts South Dakota Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Omaha is coming off a heartbreaking 88-84 loss to South Dakota State University Saturday, Jan. 28th. The Mavericks played before a season-high crowd of 3,038 fans at Baxter Arena Saturday night.

Omaha's Marcus Tyus led the Mavs with 20 points while three other Mavericks finished in double figures against the Jackrabbits.

Mavericks' Tre'Shawn Thurman finished with 19 points to become the 38th player in program history and the second this season to reach the 1,000 career points milestone.

South Dakota recently took down Denver 88-83 to move into sole possession of second place in the Summit League standings.

South Dakota's Matt Mooney scored a game-high 27 points against the Pioneers Saturday. Mooney is averaging 21 points per game in Summit play.

Omaha (11-11, 4-5 Summit League) takes on South Dakota State (15-9, 6-3 Summit League) Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Baxter Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.