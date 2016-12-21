Omaha men's basketball takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers in final non-conference game

The Omaha men's basketball team visits the Pittsburgh Panthers Wednesday, December 21st for its final non-conference game.

The Mavericks are coming off of a three-game winning streak including a 102-96 overtime win over Cal State Fullerton at Baxter Arena Sunday. Tra-Deon Hollins led the team with 20 points and 10 assists, while Tre'Shawn Thurman added 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Four of Omaha's starters average double-figure scoring led by Thurman who averages 14 points-per-game.

Pitt recently beat Rice 83-73 at home on December 17th, Panthers' Jamel Artis scored a season-high 31 points and Ryan Luther added 20 points. Both Artis and Michael Young average over 20 points-per-game.

Tip-off between Omaha (7-5) and Pitt (9-2) is set for 6 p.m. at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.