Omaha men's basketball takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers in final non-conference game

Grace Yowell
2:38 PM, Dec 21, 2016

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Derrin Hansen of the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks yells to his players during their game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 73-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Omaha men's basketball team visits the Pittsburgh Panthers Wednesday, December 21st for its final non-conference game. 

The Mavericks are coming off of a three-game winning streak including a 102-96 overtime win over Cal State Fullerton at Baxter Arena Sunday. Tra-Deon Hollins led the team with 20 points and 10 assists, while Tre'Shawn Thurman added 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.  

Four of Omaha's starters average double-figure scoring led by Thurman who averages 14 points-per-game. 

Pitt recently beat Rice 83-73 at home on December 17th, Panthers' Jamel Artis scored a season-high 31 points and Ryan Luther added 20 points. Both Artis and Michael Young average over 20 points-per-game. 

Tip-off between Omaha (7-5) and Pitt (9-2) is set for 6 p.m. at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top