Mavs come up short at Oral Roberts

Despite an impressive performance by senior guard Tra-Deon Hollins, the Mavs came up short on the road against Oral Roberts 103-86. The loss snapped the Mavs four-game win streak and drops the Mavs to 11-10 on the season, 4-4 in Sumit League play.

Hollins put up a career-high 33 points, a season-high tying eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The senior guard connected on 10 of his 16 shots, five of which came from three-point range.

Sophomore forward Mitch Hahn, junior guard Daniel Norl and senior guard Marcus Tyus also finished in double-digit points. Norl's 12 points was a season-high.

Oral Roberts had three different players with 20 or more points, led by Albert Owens with 28. The Golden Eagles were able to capitalize off the Mavs' mistakes and scored 20 points off 15 UNO turnovers.

Up next, UNO hosts South Dakota State Saturday, Jan. 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.