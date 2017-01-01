UNO Scores Five in the 3rd Period for Comeback Win

Looking for the weekend sweep of Lake Superior State on New Year's Eve, Omaha scored five goals, all in the third period. to come back and beat the Lakers, 5-3 at Baxter Arena on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second five-goal third period of the season for the Mavericks who won their second straight to improve to 11-6-3 overall.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, UNO finally got on the board when David Pope snapped home a pass from Luc Snuggerud. The Lakers retook the lead briefly with under 11 minutes left, but the Mavericks rallied to get the 5-3 victory.

Omaha stays at home next weekend for a series against North Dakota.