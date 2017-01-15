UNO Hockey Earns Weekend Sweep Over Colorado College

After a very disappointing weekend against North Dakota at home a week ago, Omaha hockey went on the road this weekend and picked up the sweep over Colorado College, capping it off Saturday night with a 4-2 win.

Senior Justin Parizek scored a pair of goals to lead UNO to its first ever series sweep in Colorado Springs. Omaha improves to 13-8-3 overall this season and 6-6-0-0/0 in NCHC play.

The Mavericks return home next weekend, hosting Miami (OH) Friday and Saturday night at Baxter Arena.