UNO Hockey Earns Weekend Sweep Over Colorado College

Ben Stevens
10:39 PM, Jan 14, 2017
1 hour ago

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 09: The Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks huddle around their goal before their game against the Providence Friars during the 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship semifinals at TD Garden on April 9, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Mike Lawrie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After a very disappointing weekend against North Dakota at home a week ago, Omaha hockey went on the road this weekend and picked up the sweep over Colorado College, capping it off Saturday night with a 4-2 win.

Senior Justin Parizek scored a pair of goals to lead UNO to its first ever series sweep in Colorado Springs.  Omaha improves to 13-8-3 overall this season and 6-6-0-0/0 in NCHC play. 

The Mavericks return home next weekend, hosting Miami (OH) Friday and Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top