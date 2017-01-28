UNO Hockey Blows Two Goal Lead, Loses At 3rd Ranked Denver

The 18th ranked Omaha hockey team blew a 2-0 lead and lost at 3rd ranked Denver Friday night, 5-3.

The Mavs got the scoring started in the first period when Justin Parizek put it past the goalie to give UNO a 1-0 lead.

Omaha scored again a few minutes later when Austin Ortega lit the lamp for his 17th goal of the season. But it was pretty much all Denver after that as the Pioneers scored the next five goals.

The Mavericks fall to 14-9-4 overall and 7-7-1-0 in the NCHC.

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Denver starting at 8 p.m.