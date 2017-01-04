Omaha Hockey's Austin Ortega and Ian Brady named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week

Omaha hockey's Austin Ortega and Ian Brady were named the NCHC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

This marks Ortega's third weekly award this season. Ortega tied for the team scoring lead with four points in Omaha's sweep of Lake Superior State last weekend. He scored the game-winning goal during Friday's 4-1 win. In the process, he tied the NCAA record with his 23rd career game-winning goal. Saturday, Ortega had another goal and two assists during Omaha's 5-3 win. With four-points this weekend Ortega moved into the NCHC scoring lead for all games played with 27 points.

Brady picks up his first weekly honor, tying Ortega for the team scoring lead against the Lakers. Friday, Brady had an assists, was +1 and had a blocked shot in Omaha's 4-1 win. The following night, Brady had three more assists and was +1 in UNO's 5-3 win. His four-point weekend moved him into third in defenseman scoring in the NCHC for all games with 17 points.

Omaha (11-6-3) takes on North Dakota (10-6-3) for the next weekend series starting on Friday, January 6th at Baxter Arena. The game is set to start at 7:07 p.m.