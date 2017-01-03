Omaha Hockey host "Skate with the Mavs" at Baxter Arena

The University of Nebraska Omaha hockey team is hosting "Skate with the Mavs" on Sunday, January 8th at Baxter Arena. The day will include open-skate, autographs and a tour of the locker room.

Admission to the event is $5 for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets must be reserved in advance, space is limited to the first 100 kids for each session. Parents and spectators do not need to register.

Registration begins at 11:15 a.m. and the event will run from Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 8th.