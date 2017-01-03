Omaha Hockey host "Skate with the Mavs" at Baxter Arena

Grace Yowell
4:21 PM, Jan 3, 2017
32 mins ago

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 09: Jake Guentzel #20 of the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Providence Friars during the third period of the 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship semifinals at TD Garden on April 9, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.The Providence Friars defeat the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The University of Nebraska Omaha hockey team is hosting "Skate with the Mavs" on Sunday, January 8th at Baxter Arena. The day will include open-skate, autographs and a tour of the locker room. 

Admission to the event is $5 for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets must be reserved in advance, space is limited to the first 100 kids for each session. Parents and spectators do not need to register.

Registration begins at 11:15 a.m. and the event will run from Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 8th.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top