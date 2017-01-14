Omaha hockey beats Colorado College 5-2

The Omaha hockey team recorded its first Friday win at Colorado College. Omaha's 5-2 victory marked the first win for the Mavs in a series opener at Colorado College.

Omaha's Tyler Vesel scored two power play goals during Friday nights contest, giving him his career-best 12th goal of the year.

Mavericks' Austin Ortega scored his team-leading 16th goal of the year, tying him for the NCHC goal-scoring lead. Ortega leads the NCHC with 33 points while Luc Snuggerud leads all NCHC defenseman with a career-best 21 points.

Omaha (12-8-3) take on Colorado College (6-13-2) for the second game of the series Saturday, January 14th at 7:07 p.m.