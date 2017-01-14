Omaha hockey beats Colorado College 5-2

Grace Yowell
11:21 AM, Jan 14, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Omaha hockey team recorded its first Friday win at Colorado College. Omaha's 5-2 victory marked the first win for the Mavs in a series opener at Colorado College. 

Omaha's Tyler Vesel scored two power play goals during Friday nights contest, giving him his career-best 12th goal of the year.

Mavericks' Austin Ortega scored his team-leading 16th goal of the year, tying him for the NCHC goal-scoring lead. Ortega leads the NCHC with 33 points while Luc Snuggerud leads all NCHC defenseman with a career-best 21 points. 

Omaha (12-8-3) take on Colorado College (6-13-2) for the second game of the series Saturday, January 14th at 7:07 p.m. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top