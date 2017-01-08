North Dakota Sweeps UNO in Weekend Series

A night after its worst home loss in program history, No. 18 Omaha fell to No. 7 North Dakota, 7-3, Saturday night at Baxter Arena. With the win, the Fighting Hawks completed the weekend sweep over the Mavericks, only the second time this season UNO has been swept.

Omaha actually opened up the scoring Saturday night, as Tyler Vessel scored on the power play just about two minutes into the game. But North Dakota rallied and was just too much for the Mavericks.

Omaha now drops to 11-8-3 overall and 4-6-0-0/0 in NCHC conferece play.