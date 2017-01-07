North Dakota Blows Out UNO, 9-1

Ben Stevens
10:50 PM, Jan 6, 2017

UNO Falls to North Dakota, 9-1

No. 7 North Dakota is the defending the national champions for a reason. The Fighting Hawks blew out No. 18 Omaha at Baxter Arena Friday night, 9-1 final. Eight different North Dakota players found the net in the first game of the weekend series between the two rivals.

The Fighting Hawks scored five times in the first period to hand the Mavericks their worst home loss in program history. Omaha dropped to 11-7-3 overall, while North Dakota improved to 11-6-3 overall.

Game two of this weekend rivalry series is Saturday night at Baxter Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m.

