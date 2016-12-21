Former Lancer, Maverick inducted to Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame

Former UNO Mavericks and Omaha Lancer goalie Dan Ellis is slated to be the latest inductee into the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame in January, according to the organization's president Dave Brisson.

Ellis retired last spring after playing nine seasons in the NHL and parts of six seasons in the American Hockey League. He was the first Maverick to make it to the NHL after recording a win in his first appearance with the Dallas Stars during the 2003-04 season.

Ellis will be honored at a luncheon Friday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in Ralston Arena. The plaques of the 27 members of the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame are also on display at the Ralston Arena.

Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight and may be reserved by phone at 402-934-9966.