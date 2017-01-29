Denver shuts out Mavs to sweep weekend series

No. 3 Denver finished the weekend series with a shutout victory over the No. 18 UNO hockey team. With the loss, Omaha drops to 14-10-4 overall and drops them to fifth place in the NCHC.

Denver's Colin Staub had two of the Pioneers five goals, leading Denver to a 5-0 win. Matt Marcinew and Logan O'Connor each had goals in the first period, while Matt VanVoorhis added another in the second period. Mavericks goalie Evan Weninger had 38 total saves in the match.

Up next, the Mavs travel to Minnesota to face off against NCHC conference leader Minnesota-Duluth. Both Friday and Saturday's match between UNO and Minnesota-Duluth are at 7:07 p.m.