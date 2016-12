The Nebraska women's basketball team just couldn't keep up with UCONN Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling the four-time defending national champs, 84-41.

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points for the top ranked team in the country. Connecticut extended its winning streak to 86 games.

Hannah Whitish led NU with nine points.

The Huskers fell to 4-8 and begin Big Ten play next Wednesday against Northwestern.