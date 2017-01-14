Nebraska women's basketball travels to Illinois in search of first road win of the season
The Nebraska women's basketball team battles Illinois on Sunday, January 15th.
The Huskers recently beat Rutgers 62-58 on Tuesday, January 10th. Nebraska's Jessica Shepard leads the Huskers averaging 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She recorded her 19th career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Nebraska's win over Rutgers. Shepard owns nine double-doubles this season including a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds.
Illinois are coming off of a 78-58 loss to Iowa on Wednesday, January 11th. They have yet to find a road win this season. Alex Wittinger leads Illinois in scoring, averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She is also shooting a team-best 50.9 percent from the field.
Nebraska (5-12) takes on Illinois (7-10) Sunday, January 15th. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. (CT) at the State Farm Center in Champaign.