Nebraska women's basketball suffers road loss at Purdue

The Nebraska women's basketball team suffered a 88-45 road loss at Purdue Thursday night. Nebraska is now 5-16 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten.

Huskers' Jessica Shepard was the lone Husker to finish in double figures with 21 points. Allie Havers tallied eight points and five rebounds while Rylie Cascio Jensen scored five points.

Nebraska couldn't stop Purdue allowing four Boilermakers in double figures. Ashley Morrissette led Purdue with 21 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds.

Nebraska returns to action when they battle No. 15 Ohio State Sunday, January 29th. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.