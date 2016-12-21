Nebraska women's basketball faces top-ranked UConn

The Nebraska women's basketball team faces it's toughest opponent of the season in its final non-conference game against the UConn Huskies. The Geno Auriemma led squad has never played Nebraska in Lincoln, but the Huskies did win two NCAA Tournament games at Pinnacle Bank Area in 2014.

“The people are phenomenal. The building is spectacular,” Auriemma said. “This is really, really nice. There’s no doubt in my mind there will be another regional here, no question. Most places are fans of their team, not necessarily fans of the game. Here I think they take tremendous pride in their team, their school and the community, and they showed it.”

Since those NCAA Tournament wins, the Huskies have won three consecutive National Championships and won 88 of their last 89 games. UConn has tallied 85 straight wins with its last loss coming in Sept. of 2014.

This will be a tall-task for a Huskers team looking to bounce back after losing six of its last seven, including an 80-64 loss to in-state rival Creighton last week.

The bright spot for Nebraska has been the play of sophomore forward Jessica Shepard. Shepard has notched three consecutive double-doubles and six this season while averaging 19.4 points-per-game and 11.1 rebounds-per-game.

Tip-off between the top-ranked Huskies and Nebraska is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.