The Nebraska women's basketball team ended the night with a 62-58 win over Rutgers.

Huskers' Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Nebraska. Teammate Jasmine Cincore followed with 12 points while Hannah Whitish scored 11 points.

Nebraska travels to Champaign, Illinois to take on Illinois Sunday, January 15th. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.