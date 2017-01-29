Nebraska WBB comes up short at No. 15 Ohio State

Tyler Martin
5:18 PM, Jan 29, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Nebraska women's basketball team came up short against No. 15 Ohio State 95-75. The loss was the Huskers fifth straight and drops Nebraska to 5-17 overall this season.

Sophomore forward Jessica Shepard notched her 11th double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double was Shepard's 21st of her career. Hannah Whitish added 12 points and a career-high six assists and five rebounds.

The Huskers shot 44.4 percent from the field and hit eight of their 23 three-point attempts. Ohio State was red-hot from the field in the second half, hitting 20 of their 33 attempts during that time.

Up next, Nebraska will enjoy their first mid-week bye of Big Ten play before taking on Minnesota Saturday, Feb. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

 

 

