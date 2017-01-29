Nebraska WBB comes up short at No. 15 Ohio State

The Nebraska women's basketball team came up short against No. 15 Ohio State 95-75. The loss was the Huskers fifth straight and drops Nebraska to 5-17 overall this season.

Sophomore forward Jessica Shepard notched her 11th double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double was Shepard's 21st of her career. Hannah Whitish added 12 points and a career-high six assists and five rebounds.

The Huskers shot 44.4 percent from the field and hit eight of their 23 three-point attempts. Ohio State was red-hot from the field in the second half, hitting 20 of their 33 attempts during that time.

Up next, Nebraska will enjoy their first mid-week bye of Big Ten play before taking on Minnesota Saturday, Feb. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.