Nebraska Falls Behind Late, Loses to Penn State

Tied at 50 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter, the Nebraska women's basketball team couldn't hang on Thursday night, falling on the road at Penn State late, 86-69. The Lady Lions closed the third quarter on a 15-2 run heading into the fourth, and the Huskers never recovered.

NU was led by 20 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Jessica Shepard, her 20th career double-double and 10th this season. Freshman guard Rylie Cascio Jensen added a career-high 15 points off the bench.

With the loss, Nebraska falls to 5-14 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are back on the court this Sunday, returning home to face Michigan. The game is set to tip at 2 p.m.