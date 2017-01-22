Huskers women's basketball drops third straight with loss to Michigan

The Nebraska women's basketball team continued its struggles as they fell 84-51 to the Michigan Wolverines, the third straight loss for Nebraska. The Huskers have lost 14 of their last 16 games and drop to 5-15 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play.

The Huskers shot well early, but cooled off as the game went on. Nebraska shot 54.2 percent from the field in the first half and hit four out of seven from beyond the arc.

However, the fourth quarter was a different story. The Huskers connected on just one of their 12 shots in the fourth quarter. Michigan was hot from the field and shot 57.4 percent, including nine of 20 from three-point range.

Nicea Eiely and Allie Havers were the only Huskers to score double-digit points (each had 10). Havers added three assists and two rebounds as well.

Up next, the Huskers hit the road to take on Purdue Thursday, Jan. 26. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be televised live on Big Ten Network.