Huskers fall to Illinois despite big night from Shepard

Despite an impressive performance from sophomore forward Jessica Shepard, the Nebraska women's basketball team fell to Illinois 79-59 Sunday.

Shepard led all scorers with 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and a block. Shepard also scored her 900th career point in the game against Illinois. Freshman guard Hannah Whitish had a career night as she hit four three pointers, scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and two assists.

Other than Whitish and Shepard, no Husker scored more than four points. Nebraska hit just 19 of their 65 shots as a team and struggled down the stretch, connecting with just three of their 16 shots in the fourth quarter. The Huskers trailed 34-33 at halftime before going cold.

The loss drops Nebraska to 5-13 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play. Up next, the Huskers will face off against Penn State on the road Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.