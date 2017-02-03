Tyronn Lue returns to Nebraska for jersey retirement

Tyler Martin
6:46 PM, Feb 2, 2017
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 02: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions before Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on June 2, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Husker and current Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue returned to Lincoln Thursday night for a special jersey retirement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Lue was a member of the Huskers basketball team from 1995-98 before being drafted in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in 1998. At Nebraska, Lue was a member of the First-Team All Big 12 team his senior year and was named to the 1996 Big Eight All-Freshman team. 

The NBA Champion head coach also ranks in the top 10 of 13 of Nebraska's career categories. Lue will have his No. 10 jersey retired at halftime of Nebraska's game against Michigan State tonight, which is being broadcasted live on ESPN. 

Watch Lue's full press conference ahead of his jersey retirement here:

 

