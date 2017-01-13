Tim Miles talks upcoming matchup with Michigan, Ed Morrow injury and more.

Nebraska basketball is dealing with yet another injury to a key player ahead of its matchup with Michigan Saturday. Miles said while Morrow was a difference-maker on and off the court, this is a chance for younger guys to take action.

"Ed was a guy that made a lot of big plays," Miles said. "He was our bodyguard, but at the same time, those young guys now are kind of at the point where, 'ok, step up baby'. We got a pretty good practice today, and I think tomorrow is going to be a good practice and I think we'll be ready to go."

According to Miles, junior Nick Fuller and sophomore Jack McVeigh will step up and play more with Morrow out, and Michael Jacobson will need to play the center spot more often.

"I think (Jacobson) is fine in that role," Miles said. "Mike will do whatever the team needs, there's no doubt. So I'm not worried about him at all. I think he'll do well down there."

