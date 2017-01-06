Tim Miles gives students free tickets to Sunday's game

Tyler Martin
2:47 PM, Jan 6, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 10: Head coach Tim Miles of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nebraska defeated Wisconsin 70-58. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nebraska Basketball Head Coach Tim Miles is taking a page out of volleyball coach John Cook's playbook. Miles has purchased 100 student tickets for the Huskers matchup with Northwestern Sunday afternoon.

The first 100 students at Pinnacle Bank Arena will receive free entry as Nebraska will try to advance to 4-0 in conference play for the first time in 41 years. Gates open at 11:45 a.m. and students must show a valid N-Card to gain entry. 

"You get there, and we'll fill that place up and I want you loud, proud, and absolutely into Husker basketball," Miles said. "This is a blast. You'll have fun, I'm going to have fun. With your energy, your enthusiasm, you can make it through the roof. We want to make Pinnacle Bank Arena "the Vault". We want to lock this baby down."

Students who had previously reserved tickets for the Northwestern game should use those tickets, as they are already reserved in the Red Zone. The Huskers are coming off a 93-90 double overtime win over Iowa Thursday. 

 

