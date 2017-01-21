Rutgers drops Nebraska on last second shot

Tyler Martin
2:10 PM, Jan 21, 2017

Nebraska basketball continued its struggles Saturday as the Huskers fell to Rutgers 65-64 on yet another last second shot. The loss drops the Huskers to 9-10 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska had one if its worst shooting performances in the first half against the Scarlet Knights, connecting on just eight of their 36 attempted field goals. At one point, the Huskers had missed 17-straight field goal attempts and went scoreless for over 10 minutes of play.

Tai Webster led the Huskers in points with 14 while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh each added 12 points as well. 

Rutgers guard Corey Sanders put in an impressive performance with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. 

Up next, the Huskers will try to bounce back on the road against Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 26. Northwestern handed Nebraska its first conference loss of the season Jan. 8.

