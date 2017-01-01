NU Men's Basketball Rallies To Beat Maryland

The Nebraska men's basketball team pulled off another upset Big Ten road win Sunday knocking off Maryland, 67-65.

The Huskers ended the game on a 14-0 run, matching their largest run of the season.

NU overcame a 13 point deficit in the 2nd half to pull move to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time ever.

It's also the first time the Big Red has been 2-0 in conference play since the 2005-2006 season.

Tai Webster led the way with 18 points, the 15th straight game in which he's scored in double figures. Glynn Watson, Jr. scored 17 points as well.

The Huskers also withstood a 17-0 Maryland run, the largest run against NU this season.

Nebraska now hosts Iowa Thursday at 8 p.m. on BTN.