Nebraska's Tai Webster named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Grace Yowell
2:18 PM, Jan 3, 2017
BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 28: Tai Webster #0 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers attempts a layup in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on December 28, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
University of Nebraska men's basketball's Tai Webster was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week following the Huskers' two road wins over No. 16 Indiana and Maryland.  

Webster keyed the Huskers' comeback at Maryland, scoring seven points in the final two minutes and 32 seconds. He finished the game with 18 points and five assists in the Huskers' 67-65 win over Maryland.

Nebraska snapped Indiana's 26-game win streak Wednesday with a 87-83 victory. Webster picked up his sixth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. 

Webster ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is in the top-10 of the conference in both steals and assists.

Nebraska (8-6) will take on Iowa (9-6) Thursday, January 5th at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

